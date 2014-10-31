Oct 31 Regus Plc

* In quarter to 30 September 2014, group turnover increased to £413.6m compared with £386.6m in corresponding period last year

* Mature and new - which both continue to make good progress, in line with expectations

* As at 30 Sept, Co had 2,076 centre locations and 338,553 workstations versus 2,004 centre locations and 329,123 workstations at 30 june 2014

* Our guidance of around 450 new additions in total this year remains unchanged, with an associated full year net capital expenditure of about £210m

* We remain confident that co will continue to perform strongly and develop in line with our expectations

* Currently have visibility of c£60m of net capital expenditure for 2015 in pipeline, representing some 200 locations

* Turnover increases 13.5% at constant currency rates (7.0% at actual rates)