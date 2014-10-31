Oct 31 Regus Plc
* In quarter to 30 September 2014, group turnover increased
to £413.6m compared with £386.6m in corresponding period last
year
* Mature and new - which both continue to make good
progress, in line with expectations
* As at 30 Sept, Co had 2,076 centre locations and 338,553
workstations versus 2,004 centre locations and 329,123
workstations at 30 june 2014
* Our guidance of around 450 new additions in total this
year remains unchanged, with an associated full year net capital
expenditure of about £210m
* We remain confident that co will continue to perform
strongly and develop in line with our expectations
* Currently have visibility of c£60m of net capital
expenditure for 2015 in pipeline, representing some 200
locations
* Turnover increases 13.5% at constant currency rates (7.0%
at actual rates)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: