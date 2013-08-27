UPDATE 1-Legal & General not seeking large M&A deals - CFO
* Total dividend up 7 pct to 14.35 pence (Releads with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
Aug 27 Regus plc : * Regus plc interim dividend up 10 percent to 1.1 pence
per share * Regus plc H1 revenue rose 22.4 percent to 744.7 million
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)
* Chief financial officer mark gregory ~says insurer has capacity to buy annuity back books, expect them to come on the market "from time to time"