May 2 Regus Plc, which rents out business lounges and meeting rooms for as short as half a day, reported an 18 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on growing demand from companies looking to cut costs.

Group revenue rose to 356.9 million pounds ($555 million) in constant currency terms from 299.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The revenue includes a 13.7 million pound contribution from MWB Exchange, which Regus bought in February.