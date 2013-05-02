* 1st-qtr group revenue 356.9 mln stg vs 299.3 mln stg

May 2 Regus Plc, which rents out business lounges and meeting rooms for as short as half a day, reported an 18 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on growing demand from companies looking to cut costs.

Group revenue rose to 356.9 million pounds ($555 million) in constant currency terms from 299.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue for the period included a 13.7 million pound contribution from MWB Business Exchange, a smaller rival that Regus bought in February.

Regus, whose customers include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Google Inc and Nokia Oyj, said it added 100 centres in the quarter, including 64 acquired from MWB. It had 1,508 centres as of March 31.

The company, which has weathered the downturn in the UK commercial property market by expanding globally, said in March it expected to add at least 350 centres this year, mostly in the Unites States and Asia.

The United States is the company's largest market.

"Overall, our business has demonstrated continued resilience and flexibility in the face of challenging market conditions and we are comfortable with our plan to invest further to accelerate growth," the company said on Thursday.

The Luxembourg-based company said it invested 99 million pounds on its growth programme over the quarter.

Revenue from centres opened on or before Dec. 31, 2010, which make up 77 percent of the total, rose 5.2 percent to 311 million pounds.

"Importantly, centres opened in 2012 reached breakeven at the gross profit level during the quarter, in line with previous guidance," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Revenue per occupied workstation (RevPOW) -- a key metric in the space rental business -- increased 3.3 percent in constant currency terms to 1,935 pounds.

Regus posted a 72 percent jump in full-year profit, mainly due to increased demand for ready-to-use offices in the United States.

Regus's shares were up about 1 percent at 163.9 pence at 0758 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.