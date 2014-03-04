March 4 Office space supplier Regus Plc
reported a 23.3 percent rise in full-year revenue as it saw
higher growth at its mature centres.
The Luxembourg-based company, which provides meeting rooms,
business lounges and office spaces for rent, said revenue rose
to 1.53 billion pounds ($2.56 billion)in the 12 months ended
Dec. 31 from 1.24 billion pounds a year earlier.
Revenue per occupied workstation (RevPOW) - a key metric in
the space rental business - rose 4.3 percent to 7,750 pounds,
said the small business's landlord.
Mature centres are those which have been open for at least a
year.
Regus, which was founded by billionaire Mark Dixon, leases
space to corporates including GlaxoSmithKline, Google
and Toshiba.