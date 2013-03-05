UPDATE 1-Cobham to raise 500 mln stg from investors to shore up balance sheet
* Says rights issue will reduce debt ratio, reassure customers
March 5 Office space supplier Regus Plc reported a 72 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by demand for its ready-to-use offices from companies looking to cut spending on real estate.
Regus, which offers business lounges and meeting rooms to clients for rentals as short as half a day, said it expected to add at least 350 centres in 2013. Sixty-four of these belong to MWB Business Exchange Plc, which Regus plans to acquire.
The company raised its offer last month to buy its smaller rival to thwart a counter bid from Hong Kong-based investment fund Pyrrho Investments.
Pretax profit rose to 85.1 million pounds ($128.3 million) in 2012 from 49.4 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue increased 7 percent to 1.24 billion pounds.
Analysts on average had expected a pretax profit of 82.9 million pounds and revenue of 1.26 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Regus raised its final dividend to 2.2 pence from 2 pence a year earlier.
Shares in the FTSE 250 company were up 2.6 percent at 131.2 pence on the London Stock Exchange in early trading.
* Says rights issue will reduce debt ratio, reassure customers
March 2 British medical devices firm ConvaTec on Thursday reported a 8 percent increase in operating profit for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 helped by an increase in gross margins that was ahead of target.
LONDON, March 2 Merlin Entertainments said it had seen a boost in the number of European tourists who were taking advantage of the weak pound after Brexit to visit its London attractions including Madame Tussauds, lifting its confidence for 2017.