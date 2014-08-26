Aug 26 Office provider Regus Plc
reported an 8.1 percent rise in first-half revenue, propped by
strong demand at its established centres.
Regus, which rents out meeting rooms, business lounges and
offices, expects to open at least 450 business centres this
year, up from its previous guidance to touch at least 300, the
company said on Tuesday.
Revenue rose to 804.7 million pounds ($1.3 billion) in the
six months ended June 30, from 744.7 million pounds a year
earlier. Excluding the adverse effect of a rising British pound,
revenue grew by 16.9 percent.
Suffering a blow from the strong pound, first-half pretax
profit fell marginally to 31 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6028 British Pounds)
