Oct 31 Office provider Regus Plc, which
intends to open around 450 business locations this year, said
the related costs would be about 210 million pounds ($335
million).
The company, which provides meeting rooms, business lounges
and office spaces for rent, said it also expected to spend
roughly 60 million pounds to open about 200 locations in 2015.
Regus said turnover rose 7 percent to 413.6 million pounds
in the quarter ended Sept. 30. At constant currency, turnover
grew by 13.5 percent.
($1 = 0.6263 British pound)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)