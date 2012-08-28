BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
LONDON Aug 28 Regus Plc SA : * Auto alert - Regus Plc SA interim dividend up 11 percent to 1 pence
per share * H1 revenue rose 7.6 percent to 608.6 million STG * Says H1 mature like-for-like revenue growth of 2.6% * H1 adjusted operating profit 23.3 million STG * Business continues to perform well and in line with expectations
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
