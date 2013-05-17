UPDATE 1-Country Garden shuts China showrooms amid tighter FX controls
* Will expand marketing to other overseas market (Adds Shanghai showroom details, executive comment)
HELSINKI May 17 The European Union's top economic official said the European Central Bank could ease its monetary policy further due to weak euro zone inflation.
"It looks like there is room for further monetary policy easing from the inflation perspective," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a seminar in Helsinki.
The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5 percent and extended its provision of unlimited funds to banks by a year at its May meeting. Euro zone inflation fell to a three-year low of 1.2 percent in April, allowing some room for manoeuvre. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)
* Will expand marketing to other overseas market (Adds Shanghai showroom details, executive comment)
BEIJING/HONG KONG, March 10 After a spending spree stretching from hotels to electronics distribution in 2016, Chinese conglomerate HNA Group says it is now investing in financial services, betting on asset managers and consumer finance for growth at home and overseas.
SHANGHAI, March 10 Primary money market rates in China fell for the week on Friday due to few signs of pressure on liquidity, prompting the central bank to skip its open market operations for two straight days. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, a key indicator of general liquidity, was 2.4889 percent, more than 12 basis points below the previous day's closing average rate. For the week, the rate was around 1