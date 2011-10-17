(Follows alerts)
Oct 17 Diversified manufacturer Ametek Inc
said it bought privately-held eye-care instruments maker
Reichert Technologies, for about $150 million, to expand in the
medical market.
Ametek, which makes electronic equipment like display and
monitoring devices, and electric motors for vacuum cleaners and
blowers, said the deal would give it access to the ophthalmic
device market.
Ametek, valued at about $6.2 billion, had reported
second-quarter results above market expectations in July, driven
by high sales at its electronic instruments group.
Shares of Pennsylvania-based company closed at $38.16 on
Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
