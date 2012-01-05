LONDON Jan 5 The eurozone debt crisis is
likely to replace soaring natural catastrophe claims as the
insurance industry's biggest worry this year, potentially
fuelling increased demand for reinsurance cover, reinsurance
broker Aon Benfield said.
"If last year was the year of cat losses, this is the year
that the debt crisis might be at the forefront," Mike Van
Slooten, head of Aon Benfield's international market analysis
team, told reporters on Thursday.
Worries over investment losses as a result of the credit
crisis could induce primary insurers to buy more reinsurance to
bolster their protection against further catastrophe claims.
The euro crisis, which has pushed up borrowing costs for
critically-indebted eurozone nations and forced three of them to
accept bailouts, is supporting demand for reinsurance "a
little," Aon Benfield co-chief executive Dominic Christian said.
Reinsurance demand overall is stable to weak, held back by
primary insurers' persistently high capital reserves, while its
supply is high, Aon Benfield said in a report timed to coincide
with the key January policy renewals season.
Aon Benfield did not comment on whether reinsurance prices
would rise or fall as customers roll over their policies.
Other commentators have said price increases will likely be
restricted to catastrophe-related business following a
near-record spate of disasters last year, with the rest of the
market remaining broadly flat.
Last March's Japanese earthquake and tsunami pushed total
catastrophe-related insured losses to $108 billion in 2011,
making it the industry's second most-costly natural disaster
year after 2005, when Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans,
according to reinsurer Swiss Re.
Rival broker Willis Re on Tuesday said the eurozone
debt crisis offers the best hope of an across-the-board rise in
reinsurance premiums because it could drain the industry of a
persistent capital surplus that has fuelled price-sapping
competition.
Aon Benfield's Van Slooten said primary insurers were
attempting to gauge which reinsurers would be most vulnerable to
a deterioration in the euro crisis as part of their reinsurance
purchasing strategy.
"They want to have a sense of where the shoe might drop were
things to get very much worse than they are," he said.
Analysts have said reinsurers have little direct exposure to
the euro crisis thanks to their minimal holdings of distressed
sovereign debt, but would still be vulnerable if the situation
deteriorated, in part because of their links to the banking
industry.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Cowell)