By Myles Neligan
MONACO, Sept 12 Catastrophe claims totalling $70
billion have failed to generate a hoped-for upturn in
reinsurance prices, putting the industry under pressure to
specialise and develop new products to generate growth.
Reinsurance policy prices look set to stay broadly flat when
customers renew on Jan 1, halting a four-year decline and
dashing hopes of a rapid rebound in the sector's lame duck
shares, attendees at the industry's biggest annual conference
said.
"The primary driver of the low valuations in the industry is
pricing power," said Kevin Lee, senior credit officer at rating
agency Moody's. "Investors are still very much focused on the
pricing outlook. Unless the pricing outlook improves
significantly, valuations are likely to remain low."
Reinsurance shares are mostly trading below book value,
having fallen steeply over the past three years as stiff
competition between well-capitalised reinsurers weighed on
prices and crimped profits.
This year's natural catastrophes, led by the March 11
Japanese earthquake, have put a big dent in the sector's
earnings, but have not prompted a mass retrenchment by weaker
reinsurers which would free stronger peers to push through big
price increases.
"If the wind does not blow and the earth does not shake (by
year-end), we think that property catastrophe rates will be
going up something like 10 percent, but for the rest of the
portfolio, if we hold it flat I think we will have done well,"
Stephen Catlin, chief executive of Catlin , operator of
the biggest syndicate at Lloyd's of London, told Reuters.
This year already ranks as the second most destructive on
record for catastrophe losses, with insurers absorbing $70
billion in claims in the first half, Swiss Re , the
world's second-biggest reinsurer, said this week.
The impact on reinsurance prices has been mitigated by a
relatively low level of reinsurance cover among primary
insurers, leaving them to bear the brunt of the losses.
Increased availability of short-term capital through
instruments such as so-called "sidecars", specially-created
reinsurance subsidiaries funded by outside investors, have also
blunted the industry's traditional pricing mechanism.
In the absence of profit-boosting price rises and with
investment income under pressure amid rock-bottom interest
rates, reinsurers may pursue growth by finding ways of covering
new risks thrown up by changing economic conditions.
These include disruption to complex manufacturing supply
chains as economic power shifts eastwards, and the risk posed to
pension funds in the developed world by lengthening average
lifespans, said Achim Bauer, an insurance partner at
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
"This creates a totally new risk environment and I have seen
very little evidence that reinsurers are starting to pick up on
this," Bauer said. "It is about taking the skill set that the
industry has to those risks that will matter in the future."
