LONDON Oct 24 Reinsurance prices look set to remain mostly flat when European customers renew their policies in January, held back by stiff competition between well-capitalised reinsurers, broker Guy Carpenter said on Monday.

"Despite difficult economic conditions and competing pricing pressures, reinsurance capacity remains in good supply with the market unable to put down an anchor to stop drifting," said Chris Klein, Guy Carpenter's European sales chief.

"We believe that with skilful negotiation and in the absence of a major event, clearing prices on a risk-adjusted basis may be little changed for many at the January 2012 renewal."

A record $70 billion in catastrophe claims in the first half of 2011 has helped halt a three-year decline in reinsurance prices, but has not generated a hoped-for broad rebound in the market, analysts say.

A surge in claims typically underpins reinsurance prices by forcing less well-capitalised players to retrench, freeing those still in the market to charge more.

Guy Carpenter's outlook for flat prices come as reinsurance underwriters and brokers hold preliminary talks on renewal terms at an industry get-together in the German spa town of Baden Baden.

Reinsurers gathered at an industry conference last month in Monte Carlo mostly agreed that prices were set to remain broadly flat, with significant increases confined to catastrophe-related business.

However, Swiss Re , the world's No.2 reinsurer, has said it expects a "modest" market upturn as the industry seeks to offset a steep drop in investment income amid rock-bottom interest rates. (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)