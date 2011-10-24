LONDON Oct 24 Reinsurance prices look set to
remain mostly flat when European customers renew their policies
in January, held back by stiff competition between
well-capitalised reinsurers, broker Guy Carpenter said on
Monday.
"Despite difficult economic conditions and competing pricing
pressures, reinsurance capacity remains in good supply with the
market unable to put down an anchor to stop drifting," said
Chris Klein, Guy Carpenter's European sales chief.
"We believe that with skilful negotiation and in the absence
of a major event, clearing prices on a risk-adjusted basis may
be little changed for many at the January 2012 renewal."
A record $70 billion in catastrophe claims in the first half
of 2011 has helped halt a three-year decline in reinsurance
prices, but has not generated a hoped-for broad rebound in the
market, analysts say.
A surge in claims typically underpins reinsurance prices by
forcing less well-capitalised players to retrench, freeing those
still in the market to charge more.
Guy Carpenter's outlook for flat prices come as reinsurance
underwriters and brokers hold preliminary talks on renewal terms
at an industry get-together in the German spa town of Baden
Baden.
Reinsurers gathered at an industry conference last month in
Monte Carlo mostly agreed that prices were set to remain broadly
flat, with significant increases confined to catastrophe-related
business.
However, Swiss Re , the world's No.2 reinsurer, has
said it expects a "modest" market upturn as the industry seeks
to offset a steep drop in investment income amid rock-bottom
interest rates.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)