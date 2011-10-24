* Reinsurance prices "stabilising" - Munich Re

* No "galvanising" losses yet in 2011 - Lloyd's executive

By Jonathan Gould and Myles Neligan

BADEN BADEN/LONDON, Oct 24 Reinsurance prices look set to remain flat when European insurers renew their policies in January as record catastrophe claims this year have failed to eliminate excess capacity in the industry, reinsurers and brokers said.

Prices will likely stabilise overall after several years of declines, with big increases limited to regions affected by major natural disasters, said Ludger Arnoldussen, a board member at Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), the world's No.1 reinsurer.

"We are seeing a general stabilisation in prices, coupled with hardening markets in a number of segments," Arnoldussen said in a statement as reinsurers and brokers began policy renewal talks in the German spa town of Baden Baden.

A record $70 billion in claims this year from disasters including the March 11 Japanese earthquake has failed to generate a hoped-for rebound in prices because reinsurers still hold excess capital, encouraging them to compete aggressively, analysts have previously said.

A surge in claims typically supports reinsurance prices by forcing less well-capitalised players to retrench, freeing those still in the market to charge more.

Price reaction this year has been muted because the industry has yet to suffer a "galvanising" loss which fundamentally challenges its perception of risk, said Tom Bolt, Performance Management Director at the Lloyd's of London insurance market.

"The problem with this year's losses is while they're awful to the people involved and fairly dramatic in economic terms, they weren't outside what people expected we could pay," Bolt told Reuters.

Bolt, who monitors the annual business plans of the syndicates operating at Lloyd's, said he expected most to respond to flat prices by keeping their 2012 underwriting capacity unchanged, "absent a really interesting business idea."

Persistently weak reinsurance prices have weighed on the sector's shares, triggering consolidation among British and Bermudan reinsurers this year.

Hannover Re, the world's third-biggest reinsurer, said its key German unit, E+S Rueck, also expected stable prices next year, as a darkening economic outlook would likely to stiffen industry resistance against further decreases.

"We anticipate stable conditions overall," Hannover Re board member Michael Pickel said.

The outlook for broadly flat prices in January is unchanged from a preliminary industry get-together in Monte Carlo last month.

Reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter said an ample supply of reinsurance capacity had reduced the scope for price increases in 2012.

"We believe that with skilful negotiation and finesse, and in the absence of a major event, clearing prices on a risk-adjusted basis my be little changed for many at the January 2012 renewal," said Chris Klein, Guy Carpenter's European sales chief. (Editing by David Cowell)