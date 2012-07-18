* Traditional reinsurance unlikely to cause systemic risk
* 29 reinsurance failures worldwide since 1980 - IAIS
LONDON, July 18 Traditional reinsurance poses no
threat to global financial stability, but the industry should
still be closely watched because of its peripheral involvement
in potentially risky activities, regulators said on Wednesday.
"Similar to primary insurance, traditional reinsurance is
unlikely to cause, or amplify, systemic risk," said Peter
Braumueller, head of the International Association of Insurance
Supervisors (IAIS).
The IAIS' conclusions could help reinsurers win exemption
from capital charges being discussed by regulators striving to
prevent a rerun of the 2008 crisis, when a series of banking
failures paralysed financial markets and slashed economic
growth.
The near-collapse in 2008 of reinsurer Swiss Re
and insurer AIG has convinced some that the industry
should be subject to tighter controls alongside the banking
sector, seen as the primary culprit in that year's financial
meltdown.
Traditional reinsurers are unlikely to destabilise the wider
economy if they go bust because they do not lend and typically
pay out claims over an extended period, the IAIS said.
The fallout of reinsurance failures is also limited by a
relative lack of interconnections within the industry, in
contrast to the banking sector, where there are multiple
financial links between lenders.
There have been 29 reinsurance failures worldwide since
1980, the IAIS said, generating losses of $1.8 billion, or just
0.43 percent of the premiums they took in over that period.
However, the industry's role in developing innovative and
constantly evolving products which allow insurers and reinsurers
to pass on some of the risk on their books to capital markets
needs to be watched.
"The intrinsically global nature of the reinsurance business
in general, and the evolving nature of alternative risk transfer
products as well as their affinity to the financial markets,
make it prudent to call for a continued monitoring of the
reinsurance sector," the IAIS said.
The IAIS also warned that underwriting credit default swaps
- a form of insurance against borrowers failing to repay -
created "a considerable degree of systemic risk", although it
noted that reinsurers had sharply reduced their presence in the
CDS market since 2008.
AIG and Swiss Re's financial problems three years ago were
blamed on their heavy exposure to credit default swaps
underwritten by specialised subsidiaries.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)