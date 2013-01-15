BRIEF-Pool Corporation says chairman Sexton to retire
* Pool corporation announces changes to its board of directors and declares quarterly cash dividend
LONDON Jan 15 Investing in insurance risk generated higher returns than other financial benchmarks in 2012, with an index of insurance-linked securities yielding almost 10 percent, broker Aon Benfield said in a report on Tuesday.
ILS include catastrophe bonds, which give investors an income in exchange for promising to pay some claims if a natural catastrophe occurs.
Returns on ILS fared well against other financial benchmarks, attracting new investors on the perception the asset class is insulated from mainstream financial and economic shocks.
The Aon Benfield All Bond ILS index showed a 9.9 percent return in 2012, compared to 1.6 percent on 3-5 year Treasury notes. The return on 3-year U.S. corporate notes rated at BB+ was 7.6 percent and on 3-5 year fixed rate asset-backed securities it was 6.4 percent.
Cat bond sales totalled $6.25 billion last year, an increase of more than 35 percent from 2011, Aon Benfield said.
New issuance was at its highest since 2007 and total bonds outstanding at year-end was a record $16.54 billion.
Aon Benfield's U.S. Hurricane Bond index posted returns of 10.5 percent, beating the prior year's 6.1 percent. The U.S. Earthquake Bond index returned 5.0 percent, down from 5.4 percent.
* Jean-Yves Lavoie succeeds Peter Dorrins as President and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.