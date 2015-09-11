By Carolyn Cohn and Jonathan Gould
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Sept 11 A prolonged decline in
global reinsurance prices is spurring merger moves in the
sector, with many executives attending next week's annual
industry meeting in Monte Carlo eyeing who might next become
predator or prey.
While the $600 billion industry, which helps insurers
shoulder the burden of losses on costly events such as
hurricanes and floods, is expected to see price declines slow to
less than 10 percent next year, a hoped-for stabilisation in
prices may come too late for many.
Merging with a peer is an increasingly attractive means of
achieving scale and diversification, needed to escape margins
being squeezed by a recent relatively low number of the major
disasters which have the effect of pushing up reinsurance
prices.
"M&A is a function of the pressure in the market right now
and it's looking to relieve that pressure," said Greg Reisner,
an analyst at credit rating agency A.M. Best.
Reinsurers' earnings have held up well so far, thanks to low
catastrophe payouts and the release of reserves set aside for
past claims that turned out not to be needed.
With low reinsurance prices capping prospects for profitably
growing top-line premiums, many reinsurers have pledged to
return cash to shareholders to burnish their allure.
Others are devoting their capital to buying peers.
Broker Aon said capital returned to investors by the
26 listed companies it follows totalled $9.8 billion in the
first half, down from the previous year.
MS&AD's $5.3 billion purchase of Lloyd's of London
underwriter Amlin this week is only the latest
in a spate of reinsurance mergers.
ACQUISITION SPREE
Adding heft to an acquisition spree among western
reinsurers, Japanese and Chinese buyers have cash and a desire
to diversify into Europe and North America, industry specialists
said.
Who could be next? Some analysts say small and medium-sized
firms such as Hiscox and Beazley could be
targets, while large well-capitalised groups such as Munich Re
and Hannover Re are likely to avoid the
merger frenzy.
Elsewhere pricing trends are likely to be a talking point in
Monte Carlo.
Reinsurance prices and returns have dropped in recent years,
driven down by too much supply and reduced demand as insurance
company clients chose to keep more risk, and profit, on their
own books.
Cheaper products such as catastrophe bonds have also
provided an alternative to traditional reinsurance and attracted
yield-hungry institutional investors, who have enjoyed a
windfall from years of below-normal damage claims from
hurricanes or earthquakes.
Ratings agencies say reinsurance prices are likely to fall
again next year.
But those price declines are seen slowing compared with the
past few years, as mergers, share buybacks and rising bond
yields look to have put a brake on the amount of capital at work
in the sector.
"It looks like we are starting to reach an inflection point
in capital inflows," David Flandro, global head of analytics at
JLT Re, told an Insurance Insider conference this week. "It's
the first time we have anything new to say in three years."
(Editing by Thomas Atkins and David Holmes)