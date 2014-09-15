* Swiss Re expects natural catastrophe price fall to slow
* Sees cover demand up some 50 pct in mature markets by 2020
* Hannover Re says retains market share, sees opportunities
* Munich Re says risks must be priced right for long term
(Adds broker, industry comment, context)
By Joshua Franklin and Jonathan Gould
ZURICH/MONACO, Sept 15 The world's biggest
reinsurers put a brave face on the outlook for an increasingly
crowded business on Monday, saying they expected a slowing
decline in prices and new opportunities in some markets.
The top reinsurers, meeting in the Mediterranean resort of
Monte Carlo this week for their annual conference, are sitting
on large cash piles but face risks to their business from
falling demand from insurance companies and new entrants such as
hedge funds.
Investment funds seeking higher yields in a low interest
rate environment have poured billions of dollars into the
reinsurance market via specialised investment vehicles, eating
away at the pricing power and relevance of reinsurers.
The reinsurance market helps insurance companies pay big
damage claims from earthquakes, hurricanes or floods but the
absence of large disasters over the last couple of years has
left insurers feeling they are paying too much for reinsurance
protection. Insurers have demanded, and won, better deals.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's expects reinsurance
prices to fall by about 5-10 percent this year and next, and
reinsurance brokers are also expecting further declines.
"If (reinsurers) do the same things that they are doing now,
short of a huge catastrophe, the market will remain fairly
soft," said Alex Moczarski, chief executive of broker Guy
Carpenter.
Reinsurers describe a market as "soft" when their pricing
power is weak relative to insurers.
Plenty of fresh capital is waiting on the sidelines to come
into the reinsurance market which would keep a firm lid on hopes
for reinsurance price increases, even in the face of a
catastrophe payout of $100 billion or more, brokers said.
The world's largest reinsurer, Munich Re, warned
peers against short-term thinking in accepting lower reinsurance
prices, saying prices must be adequate for the risk over many
years.
And the world's No. 2 and No. 3 reinsurers, Swiss Re
and Hannover Re, held out hope on Monday
that the market deterioration may be losing steam.
EXTREME WEATHER
Swiss Re said it expected to see a slowing decline in
natural catastrophe pricing rates, with demand doubling in some
markets by 2020.
Swiss Re said in a statement it expected demand for natural
catastrophe or "nat cat" cover to rise by roughly 50 percent in
mature markets and by 100 percent in high-growth markets from
2012 to 2020.
The company said the rise in demand for natural catastrophe
cover would be driven by a more affluent middle class, more
frequent extreme weather events and more valuable assets in
exposed areas.
Germany's Hannover Re said it remained confident about its
prospects even in the face of efforts by some peers to retain
business by cutting their prices or granting more favourable
terms and conditions to insurance company clients.
"Competition in the market has not resulted in our losing
market share," CEO Ulrich Wallin told a news conference on
Monday. "Even in a soft market environment, we can expect
stable, attractive business opportunities."
Wallin said there was "acute awareness" among reinsurers
that they cannot let prices slip to the point where they are
posting underwriting losses.
"The market will not stay soft for an extended period if
market participants are losing money," Wallin said.
Brian Duperreault, chief executive of Bermuda-based Hamilton
Insurance Group and a former CEO of broker Marsh & McLennan,
echoed the sense among many reinsurers that price declines may
not have that much further to run.
"No one company stabilises the market; there is just a
general collective wisdom around that 'this is about it'," he
told Reuters.
"Maybe we are getting to a collective wisdom level. One
should argue that prices should stay fairly stable at this
point, but we'll see."
(Writing by Carolyn Cohn; editing by David Clarke and Pravin
Char)