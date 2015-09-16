By Jonathan Gould
| MONACO, Sept 16
MONACO, Sept 16 Politicians must act to cap
global warming when they meet at a United Nations summit at the
end of the year as the financial and humanitarian consequences
of natural catastrophes become ever clearer, reinsurers meeting
at an industry conference said.
The $600 billion reinsurance industry helps insurance
companies pay damage claims from hurricanes, floods or
earthquakes and can help people and companies get back on their
feet after a disaster.
The UN's climate boss warned this week that national
promises to cut emissions so far would cap warming at an
unacceptably high level, heightening concerns in the insurance
industry about politicians' lack of resolve.
"Definitely we expect political courage to move in a
direction that shows responsibility towards future generations
and a certain interest in defending the sustainability of this
planet," Swiss Re's Chief Executive, Michel Lies, told a news
conference.
Swiss Re data shows natural disasters caused an
average $180 billion in economic damage per year over the last
decade, of which 70 percent was uninsured.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's said big natural
catastrophes can also lead to cuts in sovereign credit ratings -
making it more expensive for governments to borrow money - with
Latin America and the Caribbean most at risk.
These conclusions should help concentrate minds at the
climate talks starting in Paris on Nov. 30, reinsurers said.
"What we can bring to the table is a credible price tag for
the decisions that are taken or not taken, making sure everybody
understands that in the short term you may not take a decision
but you will definitely pay a price in the long term," Lies
said.
Weather researchers say global warming will result in more
frequent and intense heatwaves, precipitation and storms.
Warming needs to be limited to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees
Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels to avoid the most
devastating consequences in the form of droughts and rising sea
levels, scientists say.
"Even if this goal is not fully reached, every step in this
direction is better than no result at all," said Peter Hoeppe,
head of Geo Risks Research at reinsurer Munich Re.
In the meantime, there must be increasing focus on
preventive measures such as flood defenses that can help dampen
the rise in insurance premiums in the medium to long term,
Hoeppe said.
Insurers and Group of Seven industrialised countries are
working to expand the availability of insurance to an additional
400 million people in developing countries considered at high
risk.
"Climate change is happening, no question," said XL Group's
Chief Executive, Mike McGavick.
"Insurers and reinsurers have to be at the forefront of
transferring that risk," McGavick said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Thomas Atkins and
Susan Fenton)