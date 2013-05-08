(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SYDNEY, May 07 (Fitch) This announcement is a reissue of the commentary published on 29 April 2013. Fitch has revised the language on the senior unsecured and proposed bond ratings, in line with its latest guidance on pre-restructuring ratings: 'Assigning Corporate Ratings to Issuers in Restructuring - Guidance for New Issuance Expected' published on 3 May 2013. The updated text is as follows: Fitch Ratings has assigned technology company Rolta India Limited (Rolta) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency expects to rate Rolta's foreign currency senior unsecured debt at 'BB-' and Rolta, LLC's proposed USD guaranteed senior notes at 'BB-(EXP)' on completion of the notes issue and on the assumption that sufficient proceeds are raised and used to pay down enough secured debt to reduce the subordination of senior unsecured creditors. Final instrument ratings would be contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received. Failure to conduct the refinancing according to plan would likely result in the withdrawal of the instrument ratings. Rolta, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rolta India Limited. Key Rating Drivers Small scale, low diversification: Despite its high profitability Rolta's ratings are constrained by its small scale of operations. Given its size, Fitch believes that the company's growth strategy will continue to rely partly on acquisitions of core technologies to strengthen its intellectual properties which will require high capex and limit its ability to deleverage. Increase in leverage: Fitch forecasts that Rolta's funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage will increase well above 3x by end-FY13 from 2.8x at end-FY12 due to capex. Rolta's free cash flow (FCF) is likely to remain negative over the medium term as capex will only slowly decline from a peak of INR14bn in FY12. Proposed notes subordinated: Rolta's senior unsecured creditors, including the proposed bond, which is fully guaranteed by Rolta and its main operating subsidiaries on a senior basis, are subordinated to the company's secured debt which accounted for close to 90% of the total debt at end of the financial year to June 2012 (end-FY12). If successful, the proposed refinancing will reduce subordination to a level at which Fitch would not notch down unsecured debt from the IDR. Niche-market operation: Rolta's key credit strength lies in its established market position in engineering and geospatial services which have high entry barriers. This has led to solid revenue growth and operating EBITDAR margins over 40%, which compare favourably with industry peers. In addition, Indian defence spending is likely to grow which will continue to be a foundation for Rolta's growth over the long term. Transition to IP-led strategy: Rolta's gradual transition to an IP-led solution provider is a sound strategy as it creates long-term recurring revenues in the form of licence sales and maintenance fees. The company's target to improve the IP-driven revenue share to 25%-30% in the next two to three years from the current 15% should add stability to revenue growth and operating margins. Rating Sensitivities Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - FFO-adjusted leverage increasing above 4x. However, Fitch expects the company to maintain leverage below 4x in the medium term, driven by a gradual decrease in capex and stable FFO growth. Rolta's IDRs are constrained by the small scale of its operations. As such, Fitch does not foresee any positive rating action over the medium term. 