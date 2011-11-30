* Q3 EPS C$0.16 vs C$0.31 year ago
* Q3 revenue drops 3.2 pct
* November same-store sales fall 2.3 pct
Nov 30 Women's apparel retailer Reitmans
(Canada) Ltd posted a lower third-quarter net income,
hurt by weak demand amid concerns over economic conditions.
The Montreal-based retailer, which opened 14 new stores in
the quarter, posted a 2.3 percent drop in same-store sales in
November.
August-September net income fell to C$10.6 million, or 16
Canadian cents a share, from C$20.7 million, or 31 Canadian
cents a share, a year ago.
Quarterly sales fell 3.2 percent to C$254.1 million as a
result of weaker customer traffic due to high personal debt
levels amongst customers, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at C$14.87 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)