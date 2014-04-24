BRIEF-Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ
* Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ, citing sources
April 24 Privately owned activist fund Relational Investors LLC disclosed a 9.08 percent stake in Clean Harbors Inc, saying the hazardous waste manager is "undervalued," according to a regulatory filing.
Clean Harbors shares rose 8.6 percent in extended trading.
The San Diego, California-based asset manager, which made its initial investment in Clean Harbors in February, said it had discussed ways to raise the company's valuation, including a strategic review and operational improvements. (link.reuters.com/gyp78v)
Clean Harbors shares do not "adequately reflect the potential for significant earnings and cash flow growth," Relational Investors said in a filing.
Clean Harbors could not be immediately reached for comment.
The company's shares closed at $58.01 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ, citing sources
* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of regulatory approvals for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.