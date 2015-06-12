MUMBAI, June 12 India's Reliance Industries Ltd
will start commercial 4G telecommunication services by
December, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.
Speaking at the company's annual meeting of shareholders,
Ambani, India's richest man, said the telecoms unit will
initiate a test launch over the next few months and that the
fiscal year to March 2017 will be the first full year of its
commercial operations.
Reliance, which re-entered the telecoms business in 2010 by
acquiring the only company that had won nationwide 4G airwaves
in a government auction, has yet to start services as it builds
the business under its unit Reliance Jio on an unproven and
still-developing technology.
(Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)