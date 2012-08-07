NEW DELHI Aug 7 A panel of Indian officials, including those from the upstream regulator, have declared three gas discoveries in Reliance Industries KG D6 block as commercial, subject to certain conditions, an oil ministry official told reporters.

Reliance's budgeted expenditure on key gas fields from the D6 block for the three fiscal years 2010/11, 2011/12, and 2012/13 has also been approved, with some conditions, the official said.

India's oil ministry had asked Reliance and partner BP to share all records and accounts for the D6 block operated by them, off India's east coast, with the federal auditor, or risk deadlock on development crucial to step falling gas output. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)