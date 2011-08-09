MUMBAI Aug 9 Indian energy major Reliance
Industries said on Tuesday it has received approval
from the government for selling stakes in some of its oil and
gas blocks to BP Plc for $7.2 billion.
Last month, India's cabinet had approved Reliance's plan to
sell 30 percent stake in 21 oil and gas blocks, instead of the
23 originally planned, to BP, making it one of the largest
investments in India's oil and gas sector.
"Reliance Industries is grateful to the Government of India
for the approval... Following the approval, RIL and BP will work
together to conclude the deal expeditiously," Reliance said in a
statement.
At 10:10 a.m. (0440 GMT), Reliance shares were down 2.1
percent at 764.25 rupees in a weak Mumbai market .
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)