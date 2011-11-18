* Joint venture to source, market natural gas in India
* Existing contracts for KG D6 gas to be transferred to JV
* Partnership to pursue other opportunities, including LNG
import
(Adds details from statement, background)
MUMBAI, Nov 18 India's Reliance Industries
and global energy major BP Plc on Friday said
they have formed an equal joint venture to source, market and
transport natural gas in Asia's third-largest economy.
The joint venture, India Gas Solutions, will also develop
infrastructure for transporting and marketing natural gas in the
country, and pursue other opportunities including import of
liquefied natural gas (LNG).
All existing supply contracts to customers of gas from the
KG D6 block, off India's east coast, will also be taken over by
the joint venture, the statement said.
The two firms had announced plans for the joint venture in
February, when BP acquired a 30 percent stake in 23 oil and gas
blocks owned by Reliance, in a $7.2 billion deal.
"Demand for gas has been growing at an exponential rate and
we anticipate natural gas to emerge as the preferred choice of
fuel..," Reliance's executive director P.M.S. Prasad said in the
statement.
Reliance, India's largest listed company, has seen its
growth outlook marred by falling gas output from its huge KG D6
gas fields and its market value has plunged by nearly a quarter
this year.
Earlier this month, India's upstream regulator said Reliance
was producing 42 mscmd (million standard cubic metres per day)
from its main D6 block, much lower than the 60 mscmd it was
producing a year earlier and far off the planned peak capacity
of 80 mscmd.
On Friday, the two companies said the new joint venture will
start operations with 30 employees seconded from both firms, and
its board will comprise six members with equal representation
for both Reliance and BP.
Earlier this year, BP's India head Sashi Mukundan told
Reuters the joint venture could build an LNG terminal and
pipelines if it did not find capacity at India's existing
facilities.
Prior to the announcement, Reliance shares had closed 0.2
percent lower in a weak Mumbai market.
