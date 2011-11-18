MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian energy major Reliance Industries and London-based BP Plc on Friday announced the formation of an equal joint venture in India that will focus on global sourcing and marketing of natural gas in Asia's third-largest economy.

The joint venture, India Gas Solutions, will also develop infrastructure to accelerate transportation and marketing of natural gas within the country, the companies said in a press statement. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Malini Menon)