EXCLUSIVE-OPEC figures show over 90 pct compliance with supply cut -sources
* Official OPEC figures due on Monday (Adds EXCLUSIVE tag, quote, list of secondary sources, details)
MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian energy major Reliance Industries and London-based BP Plc on Friday announced the formation of an equal joint venture in India that will focus on global sourcing and marketing of natural gas in Asia's third-largest economy.
The joint venture, India Gas Solutions, will also develop infrastructure to accelerate transportation and marketing of natural gas within the country, the companies said in a press statement. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Malini Menon)
* Official OPEC figures due on Monday (Adds EXCLUSIVE tag, quote, list of secondary sources, details)
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.
MISRATA, Libya, Feb 10 Islamic State militants have shifted to desert valleys and inland hills southeast of Tripoli as they seek to exploit Libya's political divisions after defeat in their former stronghold of Sirte, security officials say.