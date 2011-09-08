NEW DELHI, Sept 8 An Indian auditor on Thursday said Reliance Industries violated terms of its production sharing contract for its blocks in the KG Basin off India's east coast.

The report said Reliance was allowed to enter the second and third exploration phases of the blocks without giving up 25 percent of the contract area in each, by treating the entire area as a discovery area. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Tony Munroe)