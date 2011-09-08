* Reports finds fault with government mechanism for
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Sept 8 India's federal auditor
criticised Reliance Industries and the government over
development of the country's key natural gas field in the
Krishna Godavari (KG) basin and called for revamping profit
sharing arrangements from oil and gas blocks.
The offshore KG basin was expected to contribute up to
one-quarter the gas supply for Asia's third-largest economy, but
lower-than-expected output has left the energy-hungry nation
more dependent on expensive, imported LNG to fuel power and
fertiliser plants.
The Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report,
submitted to parliament on Thursday, said production sharing
contracts between the government and operators were designed to
encourage increasing capital expenditure by private contractors,
which reduces the government's share of oil and gas revenue.
India's state auditor and the supreme court have been
increasingly active over the past year at scrutinising major
government contracts.
The report said Reliance, the operator of the KG-DWN-98/3
block, was allowed to violate terms of its production sharing
contract.
It said Reliance was allowed to enter the second and third
exploration phases of its blocks without giving up 25 percent of
the contract area at the end of each phase, as required, by
instead treating the entire area as a discovery area.
Still, investors greeted the report with relief, with
Reliance shares ending 2.3 percent higher, outperforming the
broader market , after falling more than 2 percent
earlier in the day.
"From a Reliance point of view the report is not as serious
as feared," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, strategist and head of
research at SMC Global Securities.
The auditor does not have prosecuting power, but its
findings can form the basis of any possible government action
against Reliance, as well as future policy on exploration.
The report may also give opposition parties more ammunition
against the government, which is struggling to fend off
corruption allegations, including in the award of telecoms
licences that may have cost billions of dollars in lost revenue.
New Delhi recently agreed to press ahead with tough
anti-graft legislation after facing the biggest protests in
decades.
Reliance, India's largest listed firm, said it was unable to
comment on the auditor's report as it had not seen its contents.
The company said it will continue to cooperate with the
government on the audit.
Reliance, controlled by Mukesh Ambani, India's richest
person, has been under fire in recent months from the
upstream regulator, investors and analysts over slowing gas
output from its KG blocks, and its shares have suffered.
Earlier this year, Reliance sold a 30 percent stake in 22
oil and gas blocks, some in the KG basin, to BP in a $7.2
billion deal, in part to benefit from BP's expertise in deep
water exploration.
In May, India's upstream regulator said Reliance was
producing 48 mscmd (million standard cubic metres per day of
gas) from its main D6 block in the KG basin off India's east
coast, lower than the 60 mscmd it produced a year earlier, and
far off the planned peak capacity of 80 mscmd.
Thursday's report said that while Reliance raised the
development cost for the D1-D3 gas blocks to $8.8 billion from
an initial $2.39 billion on the assumption that production would
increase to 120 mscmd from an estimated 40 mscmd, the recent
fall in output raises doubts about justification for the hike.
The higher the capex cost, the longer it takes for the
government to see revenue from the blocks.
The CAG report called for reviewing the profit sharing
mechanism on energy blocks between the government and operators.
