NEW DELHI, Sept 1 India's Reliance Capital on Thursday said it has agreed to evaluate all collaboration opportunities, including strategic partnership, with Nippon Life across all its financial businesses.

"Both parties have agreed to discuss and exchange views and ideas on collaborating with each other in possible business operations including asset management," the firms said in a joint statement.

Nippon Life in March agreed to pay $680 million to buy a 26 percent stake in India's Reliance Life Insurance, valuing the unit of billionaire Anil Ambani-controlled financial services firm Reliance Capital at $2.6 billion. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)