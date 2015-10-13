MUMBAI Oct 13 Japan's Nippon Life Insurance
has agreed to invest 11.96 billion rupees ($184
million) in the fund management unit of Indian financial
services firm Reliance Capital Ltd to buy an
additional 14 percent stake.
With the fresh investment, Nippon Life will raise its stake
in Reliance Capital Asset Management to 49 percent, the Indian
company said in a statement on Tuesday. Nippon Life had first
acquired 26 percent stake in the fund manager in 2012.
The transaction is expected to be closed in this financial
year ending on March 31, after which the name of the company
will be changed to Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, said
the statement.
($1 = 65.0900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Sunil Nair)