MUMBAI Dec 25 India's Reliance Capital Ltd on Thursday said Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank will acquire an initial 2.77 percent stake in the company for $58.4 million.

Sumitomo Mitsui will buy the stake at 530 rupees per share through preferential allotment, Reliance Capital said in a statement. The deal represents a premium of 6.5 percent over the stock's Wednesday close.

Reliance Capital also said it intends to establish a new bank in India with Sumitomo Mitsui as a strategic partner, when the central bank's policies permit its formation. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)