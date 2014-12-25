(Refiles to link to correct RIC, no changes to text)
MUMBAI Dec 25 India's Reliance Capital Ltd
on Thursday said Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank
will acquire an initial 2.77 percent stake in the company for
$58.4 million.
Sumitomo Mitsui will buy the stake at 530 rupees per share
through preferential allotment, Reliance Capital said in a
statement. The deal represents a premium of 6.5 percent over the
stock's Wednesday close.
Reliance Capital also said it intends to establish a new
bank in India with Sumitomo Mitsui as a strategic partner, when
the central bank's policies permit its formation.
