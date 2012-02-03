MUMBAI Feb 3 India's Reliance Industries
expects to produce up to 3.5 million standard cubic
metres a day (mscmd) of gas by the second half of 2014 from two
coal-bed-methane (CBM) blocks in central India, the company said
in a newspaper advertisement.
The energy conglomerate invited bids for selling the gas for
five years from its blocks at Shahdol and Annupur in the state
of Madhya Pradesh.
The fields are likely to start production by July 2014 and
the price reached through the bidding will need to be approved
by the government, a company official said on Friday.
Bidders for the CBM gas will have to pay a marketing margin
of $0.15 per million British thermal units, transportation
tariff, and any taxes or levies on the sale, in addition to the
gas price, the company said in the advertisement.
The deadline for the bids is Feb. 17.
Reliance, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, holds
another CBM block in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh state.
The company, India's biggest company by market value, has
been under pressure from the government and investors because of
falling output from its Krishna Godavari D6 gas fields off
India's east coast.
Reliance's market value tumbled 35 percent in 2011 because
of worries about falling gas output, and the stock
underperformed the main Mumbai market, which fell
nearly 25 percent in the same period.
It currently produces less than 40 mscmd of gas from the
field, half of its expected production.
This has resulted in a sharp decline in India's domestic
output of gas and forced the country to hunt for expensive
liquefied natural gas overseas to meet the growing demands of an
expanding economy.
India holds 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, which
are likely to hold about 92 trillion cubic feet of coal bed
methane, the country's oil minister said in December.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)