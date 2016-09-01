MUMBAI, Sept 1 India's Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday the company would seek to have 100 million customers in the shortest possible time as it builds out its 4G network across the country.

Ambani unveiled the goal during Reliance's annual general meeting in Mumbai in which India's richest man detailed its ambitious foray into the wireless mobile sector. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Malini Menon)