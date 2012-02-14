UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
NEW DELHI Feb 14 Gas output from India's Reliance Industries' D6 block may decline to 27 million standard cubic meters a day (mscmd) from April, compared with 37-38 mscmd now, an oil ministry source said on Tuesday.
"This is what they have communicated to DGH," the source said, referring to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, the country's upstream regulator.
Output from the block, off India's east coast, had declined as Reliance drilled fewer wells than planned and six wells have ceased to produce due to the entry of sand or water, the government said in December. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
MUNICH, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned.
ULAANBAATAR, Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.