BP says to balance books at $35-40/bbl oil price by 2021
LONDON, Feb 28 British oil major BP said it will be able to balance its books at an oil price as low as $35-40 a barrel by 2021 as the company has reined in spending.
July 19 India's Reliance Industries Ltd first-quarter net profit rose 19 percent year-on-year to 53.52 billion rupees ($897.91 million), beating forecasts, lifted by stronger margins in its main oil refining business.
Net sales fell 4.6 percent to 876.5 billion rupees.
Reliance, which operates the world's biggest refining complex in western India, was expected to post June-quarter net profit of 52.7 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported average gross refining margin of $8.4 per barrel for the June quarter compared to $7.6 in the same period last year.
LONDON, Feb 28 British oil major BP said it will be able to balance its books at an oil price as low as $35-40 a barrel by 2021 as the company has reined in spending.
* GKN says will outperform both civil aerospace and auto markets
Feb 28 British bank Virgin Money would look at buying assets from up-for-sale Co-operative Bank , its head said on Tuesday, after the group reported operating profit rose by a third last year.