(Repeats story issued on Saturday with no changes to text)
* Q2 net profit 57.03 bln rupees vs estimate 57.1 bln
* Gross refining margins rise to $10.1/bbl vs $7.9/bbl year
ago
* Lower gas production weighs on results
By Prashant Mehra
MUMBAI, Oct 15 Indian energy major Reliance
Industries posted its highest ever quarterly net
profit on Saturday on higher refining margins and other income,
but analysts focused on slowing gas output and said refining
margins were still below expectations.
Reliance, India's largest listed company, said net profit
rose 15.8 percent from a year ago, largely driven by improved
performance in refining and petrochemicals businesses. It also
posted a 64 percent jump in other income to 11 billion rupees,
mainly due to one-time treasury gains.
"The refining margins are lower than expected, and the
premium to Singapore margins has come down," said K.K. Mital,
chief executive for portfolio management services at New Delhi's
Globe Capital. "They are also sitting on a lot of cash, but debt
remains high, so that is an area they need to do something."
"I expect the stock to be under pressure on Monday," he
said.
Reliance reported gross refining margins of $10.1 a barrel
for the quarter, barely a dollar higher than the benchmark
Singapore average margin at around $9 a barrel. Analysts said
they had expected Reliance to exceed the benchmark by around $2
a barrel.
The company operates the world's biggest refining complex in
western India, which can handle less costly high-sulfur crude
oil, giving it the best refining margins in the industry.
But its growth outlook has been marred by falling gas output
from its huge gas fields off India's east coast. Last month,
India's upstream regulator said Reliance was producing 44 mscmd
(million standard cubic metres per day) from its main D6 block.
The figure is much lower than the 60 mscmd it was producing
a year earlier and far off the planned peak capacity of 80
mscmd.
Controlled by Mukesh Ambani, the world's ninth richest
person according to Forbes, the company's market value has
plunged by nearly a fifth this year to $57.8 billion due to the
falling gas output.
India's federal auditor last month criticised Reliance and
the government over development of the gas field in the Krishna
Godavari (KG) basin and called for revamping profit-sharing
arrangements from oil and gas blocks.
Earlier this year, Reliance sold a 30 percent stake in 23
oil and gas blocks, some in the KG basin, to BP in a $7.2
billion deal.
The British company, with deepwater exploration expertise,
has said it is confident of raising gas output from the field
from 2014.
Q2 PROFIT JUMPS
Reliance, with interests also in oil exploration and retail,
said net profit for the fiscal second quarter ended September
rose 15.8 percent from a year earlier.
Reliance posted net profit of 57.03 billion rupees ($1.16
billion) for the September quarter from 49.23 billion rupees a
year ago. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast net profit of
57.1 billion rupees.
Net sales rose 37 percent to 785.69 billion rupees.
Reliance's gross refining margins rose to $10.1 per barrel
from $7.9 per barrel a year earlier, but was lower than the
$10.3 a barrel in the previous quarter. Analysts has expected
margins around $11 a barrel.
The margins, a key measure of profitability, were boosted by
higher demand and refinery closures in Asia despite crude oil
prices CLc1 falling 17 percent in the quarter. The refining
segment accounts for nearly 80 percent of Reliance's revenues.
Reliance's petrochemicals business also posted a 40 percent
rise in revenue on higher domestic demand. However, its oil and
gas exploration business posted a 17 percent fall in revenue,
mainly on account of lower production at its main KG-D6 block,
Reliance said.
The company said it held cash balances of $12.6 billion as
at September-end, and had outstanding debt of $14.6 billion.
Shares in Reliance have dropped 18.1 percent in the year to
date, more than a 16.7 percent fall in the main stock index
, in which the stock has the heaviest weight. Ahead of
the results, the stock closed up 2.4 percent on Friday.
($1=49 rupees)
(Additional reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan and Jane Baird)