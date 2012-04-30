April 30 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported an annual 3 percent more oil in the Jan-March quarter when it made its first-ever purchase of Equatorial Guinea's Aseng oil and Albania's Patos Marinza, tanker discharge data available to Reuters showed.

Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and swings purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 55 percent of its oil needs from the Middle East and about a third from Latin America.

In Reliance's crude slate, Venezuela emerged as top supplier replacing Saudi Arabia, which slipped to No. 2.

The Neutral Zone, whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third biggest oil supplier, improving its ranking by a notch to replace Oman, followed by Brazil and Qatar.

Iraq, which was at the No. 5 position in the first quarter of 2011, has now dropped to No. 6 as the refiner did not purchase Basrah crude in March.

Reliance's monthly purchase of Brent-linked African grades rose 15 percent in February after a decline of 31.7 percent in January due to rising Brent prices, and nearly doubled in March when prices eased. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic on Reliance's crude imports since 2007 to Q1 2012 link.reuters.com/tak87s Top crude oil suppliers for Reliance and Essar: link.reuters.com/rak87s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included: Roncador, Marlim, Jubarte, Ostra and Albacora from Brazil; Merey from Venezuela; Maya from Mexico; Dalia and Gimboa from Angola; Lokele from Cameroon; Aseng and Ceiba from Equatorial Guinea; and Pyrenees and Vincent from Australia.

Following are the details of Reliance's crude imports in Jan-March 2012 versus a year ago, according to tanker discharge data available to Reuters. Volumes are in 1,000 barrels per day (bpd): ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Jan Feb March Jan-March Jan Feb March Jan-March %Chg %Chg %Chg %Chg Country 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 2011 2011 2011 J/J F/F M/M Qtr/Qtr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LATAM Brazil 127 139 98 121 101 0 100 69 26 0 -3 75 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 11 0 0 -100 -100 Ecuador 0 0 0 0 62 0 0 21 -100 0 0 -100 Mexico 62 64 62 62 0 68 62 42 0 -6 0 47 Venezuela 212 143 338 233 204 193 137 178 4 -26 148 31 TOTAL 401 346 498 416 367 261 331 322 9 32 50 30 ASIA Australia 20 0 18 13 23 0 38 21 -14 0 -52 -39 TOTAL 20 0 18 13 23 0 38 21 -14 0 -52 -39 MEAST N. Zone 180 79 179 148 128 72 131 112 40 10 36 32 Oman 0 35 25 20 172 213 136 172 -100 -84 -82 -89 Iraq 190 69 0 87 128 74 123 110 48 -7 -100 -21 Qatar 144 64 65 92 16 53 119 63 811 21 -45 46 S.Arabia 185 97 306 198 212 250 165 208 -13 -61 86 -5 UAE 88 68 80 79 51 69 91 70 74 -1 -13 12 Dubai 54 16 32 35 0 0 15 5 0 0 108 554 Yemen 60 0 0 20 0 73 0 23 0 -100 0 -11 TOTAL 902 427 688 678 707 803 782 763 28 -47 -12 -11 EUROPE Albania 0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

AFRICA Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 11 0 0 -100 -100

Angola 0 67 101 56 92 0 63 53 -100 0 61 4 Cameroon 0 0 20 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Congo 0 0 30 10 17 0 0 6 -100 0 0 73 Egypt 34 20 35 30 0 41 35 25 0 -50 0 21 Gabon 0 0 32 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sudan 20 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Eq Guinea 21 0 33 18 0 35 0 11 0 -100 0 72 TOTAL 75 87 252 139 110 76 130 106 -32 15 94 31 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1397 860 1460 1247 1206 1140 1281 1212 16 -25 14 3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into bpd using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. The data does not include purchase of locally produced oil, including Mangala crude from an onshore block in Rajasthan state. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Compiled by Annie Banerji)