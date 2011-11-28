* Reliance says arbitration over cost recovery related to
KG-D6 block
* Says concerned by reports oil ministry seeking to restrict
cost recovery
(Adds details)
Nov 28 India's Reliance Industries
said on Monday it has begun arbitration proceedings
against the Indian government to have the company's entitlement
to recover its costs related to KG-D6 block, off India's east
coast, after media reports.
Reliance said in a statement it was concerned by reports
that the oil ministry would seek to restrict the amount the
company takes out towards cost recovery from its revenues from
sale of gas produced from the D1 and D3 fields in the block.
Reliance, India's largest listed company, has seen its
growth outlook marred by falling gas output from the KG D6 gas
fields and has lost more than a quarter of its market value this
year.
Earlier this month, India's upstream regulator said Reliance
was producing 42 mscmd (million standard cubic metres per
day)from its main D6 block, much lower than the 60 mscmd it was
producing a year earlier and far off the planned peak capacity
of 80 mscmd.
Reliance said in late Monday's statement that the company
and its partners are entitled under the production sharing
contract (PSC) with the Indian government to recover their full
costs from the revenues generated by production from the block.
"The PSC contains no provision which entitles the Government
of India to restrict the costs recovered by the company,"
Reliance said, adding the arbitration proceeding was to "resolve
this cost recovery issue so as not to hinder future
investments."
The company said it would seek a hearing in the arbitration
at the earliest possible date.
Reliance shares had closed almost 4 percent higher at 783.80
rupees in a Mumbai market that gained 3 percent.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee; editing
by Malini Menon)