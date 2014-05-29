Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI May 29 India's Reliance Industries Ltd said its board has approved funding of up to 40 billion rupees ($679 million) to acquire a controlling stake in media company Network18 Media and Investments Ltd.
The energy-focused conglomerate is to buy a stake of up to 78 percent in Network18, as well as a 9 percent stake in its subsidiary, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, it said in a statement.
Network18 runs the business news portal moneycontrol.com and subsidiary TV18 operates television channels including CNBC-TV18 and CNN-IBN.
Two years ago Reliance - controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani - invested an undisclosed amount in Network 18, marking its foray into the media sector.
($1 = 58.8750 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)