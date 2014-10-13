* Q2 net profit up 1.7 percent
* U.S. shale business revenue up 37 percent
* Expect retail business to grow annually by 25-30 percent
* E-commerce clearly part of retail strategy- CFO
(Adds executive comments, background)
By Aman Shah
MUMBAI, Oct 13 Reliance Industries Ltd
, a conglomerate that operates the world's biggest
refinery, reported a rise in profits that beat forecasts, helped
by stronger refining margins, and said it would invest up to $9
billion in the next two quarters.
The company, controlled by India's richest man, Mukesh
Ambani, has been expanding beyond its core refining and
petrochemicals business by investing in consumer-focused areas
such as retail and telecoms.
"We have spent 450 billion rupees in the first six months,
what we can make out is that we'll spend probably between 500
billion to 550 billion rupees ($8.2-$9 billion) in the next six
months," Reliance Chief Financial Officer Alok Agarwal told
reporters in Mumbai on Monday.
Its gross refining margin, or profit from each barrel of
crude oil refined, was $8.30 per barrel in the quarter to
end-September versus $7.70 per barrel year ago, Reliance said.
"Renewed optimism in the domestic economy augurs well for
business and consumer confidence, particularly against the
backdrop of continuing concerns on global economic growth,"
Ambani, who is chairman of the group, said in a statement.
Reliance reported a 1.7 percent rise in net profit on Monday
for its fiscal second quarter to Sept. 30.
It also said it was hopeful of a decision on the price of
natural gas by next month. Reliance and its partners in the
Krishna Godavari (KG) D6 block off India's east coast are in
arbitration with the government over a hike in gas prices,
delayed three times.
"We are taking what the government is saying very seriously
that they will take a decision on gas pricing by Nov. 15,"
Agarwal said.
Reliance has been dogged by an inability to stop a decline
in its domestic oil and gas output and by investor concerns
about its earmarked investment of $11.7 billion into
fourth-generation (4G) telecoms service, which has yet to be
launched.
LOOKING AT E-COMMERCE
Reliance reported stand-alone profit of 57.42 billion
rupees, excluding its interests in retail and some smaller
businesses, exceeding an average forecast of 56.34 billion from
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from its retail business, which posted its first
annual profit in the previous fiscal year after six years of
losses, rose 20 percent in the quarter from a year ago.
Reliance expects revenue from the retail business to grow by
25 to 30 percent annually and that e-commerce will be a part of
its strategy going forward, Co-CFO V Srikanth said.
"There are some internal discussions that are happening ...
E-commerce will clearly be a part of the retail strategy."
The company's upstream oil business posted its second
straight quarter of double-digit revenue growth after three
years of declines, boosted by a sharp 34 percent jump in revenue
from its U.S. shale gas operations.
Agarwal said the company and its Eagle Ford joint venture
partner, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, were reviewing
"the best way to think about our JV going forward".
Last week, Reuters reported that Reliance was seeking up to
$4.5 billion from the sale of its 45 percent stake in the Eagle
Ford joint venture.
Shares of India's third-largest company by market value fell
0.3 percent ahead of the results versus a 0.33 percent gain in
the benchmark index. The stock is up about 6 percent
this year compared with the benchmark's 23 percent rise.
(1 US dollar = 60.9950 Indian rupee)
(Additional reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by
Jane Merriman and Jane Baird)