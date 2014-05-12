MUMBAI May 12 Reliance Industries Ltd gained as
much as 4.2 percent to its highest since April 2011 after the
company and its partners in a gas block said on Saturday they
were taking the Indian government to arbitration seeking
implementation of higher gas prices.
Reliance and its partners BP Plc and Niko
Resources issued the notice of arbitration to the
government on May 9, the three companies said in a joint
statement.
Shares in Reliance also tracked a broad-based rally that
sent both the benchmark BSE index and NSE index
to record highs.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)