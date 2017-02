MUMBAI Nov 8 India's largest-listed company Reliance Industries on Tuesday said its unit Infotel Broadband Services Ltd has acquired a 38.5 percent stake in privately held digital learning firm Extramarks Education Pvt Ltd.

It did not disclose the financial details of the investment.

The deal will help Extramarks develop its digital distribution services and expand market penetration, Reliance said.

Last year, Reliance acquired Infotel Broadband, the only company to win a nationwide licence for broadband wireless spectrum in a government auction, for $1 billion, marking its return to the telecom business. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)