MUMBAI Feb 21 India's richest man Mukesh Ambani
is likely to announce on Tuesday that Reliance Industries'
has reached its targeted 100 million subscribers on
its Jio telecom unit, a source familiar with the matter said.
Ambani could also make additional announcements, the source
added without giving details, when he starts speaking at 1330
India time (0800 GMT). The speech will be broadcast live on the
company's social media accounts.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd opened for business in September
and has shaken up the competitive Indian telecoms market with
its free voice and cheap data plans that are slated to run
through the end of March.
Ambani has already hinted Jio surpassed the 100 million
subscriber mark in comments at a tech industry conference last
week.
"When we started Jio and we set a target for ourselves in
terms of saying that we will acquire a 100 million customers in
the shortest time, even we didn't imagine that we will do it in
months in terms of that," Ambani said at the time.
Concerns, however, remain if Jio will be able to retain its
subscribers once it begins charging for the services. Analysts
say many subscribers are using Jio as a second mobile connection
to take advantage of the free data.
Jio's launch came after years of delay and Reliance
Industries has already invested more than $20 billion into the
venture.
Shares of some of Jio's rivals fell ahead of Ambani's
speech, with Bharti Airtel down 2.2 percent. Idea
Cellular fell as much as 1.1 percent but recovered to
gain 0.41 percent later in the day.
Bharti Airtel and Idea are India's largest and third-largest
telecoms network operators, respectively.
The competition posed by Jio is cutting profits across the
sector, with Bharti Airtel reporting its lowest profit in four
years in the October-December quarter. Idea posted its first
ever quarterly loss over the period.
Jio's emergence has also spurred consolidation in the sector
with Idea and Vodafone Plc's Indian unit, the market's
second biggest player, beginning talks for a planned merger of
their operations.
