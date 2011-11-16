MUMBAI Nov 16 A spokesman for Reliance
Industries denied on Wednesday a newspaper report the
Indian energy major was in talks to buy a stake in cash-strapped
Kingfisher Airlines.
The Business Line newspaper had reported that Reliance might
make a financial investment or pick up a stake through a
preferential offer by the carrier, which could be followed up by
an open offer to public shareholders.
Citing an unnamed person close to the airline, the paper
said Reliance was understood to have engaged a merchant banker
to carry out due diligence of the carrier.
Ravi Nedungadi, chief financial officer of UB Group, the
airline's parent, had said on Tuesday it had been approached by
strategic investors.
An official with one of Kingfisher's lenders had also said
the carrier's chairman, Vijay Mallya, was talking to a potential
strategic investor.
Kingfisher, which reported a September quarter loss of 4.69
billion rupees ($92 million) on Tuesday, cancelled scores of
flights last week as it abruptly shut some routes. It has also
been late paying salaries.
($1 = 50.9 rupees)
