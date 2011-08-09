* Reliance to sign $1 bln loan on Thursday
* Latest deal attracted 31 banks
By Jacqueline Poh
HONG KONG Aug 9 Reliance Industries Ltd
will sign on Thursday a $1.091 billion, five-year term
loan, marking its third syndicated facility in nine months,
banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.
Sealing three deals in just nine months is an incredible
feat in this volatile market, sources said.
"Not only did RIL manage to get yet another loan completed,
the loan attracted 31 banks, including two newcomers and five
re-joiners," said Boey Yin Chong, managing director for
syndicated finance of the institutional banking group at DBS
Bank in Singapore.
The loan market was recently hit by higher funding costs and
tightened liquidity issues and many syndicated loans face
challenges.
In RIL's case, the challenges included that this is the
third large-scale fundraising for the company within nine
months. Additionally, market conditions were volatile and many
active lenders such as Taiwanese banks were reaching their
internal limits for Indian corporates.
Despite difficult market conditions, RIL managed to get the
first 18 banks to fully underwrite its facility as mandated
lead arrangers before general syndication. At the general
syndication stage, 13 other banks joined the facility, raising
more than $220 million.
The 18 MLAs and bookrunners are: ANZ, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ, Barclays Capital, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit
Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, DnB NOR Bank, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo,
Mizuho Corporate Bank, RBS, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank
of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
The 13 who joined in general syndication are lead arrangers
DZ Bank and Westpac Banking Corp; co-arrangers Norinchukin Bank,
Sumitomo Trust & Banking and UOB; and eight lead managers: Banca
Monte dei Pasci, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Chinatrust
Commercial Bank, Export-Import Bank of Taiwan, Hua Nan
Commercial Bank, Jih Sun International Bank, Mega International
Commercial Bank and Taiwan Cooperative Commercial Bank.
UOB and Westpac are both newcomers, while Banca Monte dei
Pasci, DZ, Jih Sun, Norinchukin and Sumitomo Trust rejoined
after an absence of three to four years.
DEEP RELATIONSHIPS
"RIL is a responsible borrower who focuses on relationship
building," Boey said. "They work hard to make banks more
comfortable with the credit and the overall relationship with
ancillary businesses, hence the typically successful response
from the bank market."
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's director of loan
syndications, Ashish Sharma, agreed.
"Reliance is a seasoned and sophisticated borrower and has
longstanding banking relationships that can anchor a deal."
Sharma said that the borrower's scale and scope of
operations have increased significantly.
"This latest transaction reflects the quality of the credit
and there are no issues in finding lenders looking to
participate."
DEAL TERMS
The bullet loan pays a margin of 150 basis points over
Libor, a 5-basis-point increase from a five-year tranche of the
borrower's $1 billion loan in August 2010.
Banks are invited to join at three ticket levels. Banks
committing $30 million or more receive an all-in of 174 basis
points via a fee of 120 basis points and the title of lead
arranger.
Banks committing $20-29 million receive an all-in of 171
basis points via a fee of 105 basis points and the title of
co-arranger. Banks committing $10-19 million receive an all-in
of 168 basis points via a fee of 90 basis points and the title
of lead manager.
All of the MLAs hold $47.753 million each, except for BBVA
which holds $60.63 million. Lead arrangers DZ and Westpac hold
$43 million and $30 million respectively.
All three co-arrangers hold $20 million each. The lead
managers hold $10 million each, except for Mega and Chinatrust
which hold $15 million and $11 million respectively.
LAST TWO DEALS
In January this year, RIL guaranteed a $1.5 billion
two-tranche term loan for Infotel Broadband Services Pte Ltd.
That facility, with a five-year and a five and a half-year
tranche, was pre-funded by a 17-bank MLA group and had an
additional nine banks joining in general syndication.
In August 2010, RIL itself borrowed a $1 billion two-tranche
term loan with a five and seven-year tranche. This loan was
anchored by a 14-bank MLA group and added another 17 banks in
general syndication, attracting $307 million. The five-year
tranche offered a top-level all-in of 171.5 basis points via a
margin of 145 basis points over Libor, while the seven-year
tranche offered an all-in of 192 basis points via a margin of
170 basis points over Libor.
