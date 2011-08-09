* Reliance to sign $1 bln loan on Thursday

* Latest deal attracted 31 banks

By Jacqueline Poh

HONG KONG Aug 9 Reliance Industries Ltd will sign on Thursday a $1.091 billion, five-year term loan, marking its third syndicated facility in nine months, banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.

Sealing three deals in just nine months is an incredible feat in this volatile market, sources said.

"Not only did RIL manage to get yet another loan completed, the loan attracted 31 banks, including two newcomers and five re-joiners," said Boey Yin Chong, managing director for syndicated finance of the institutional banking group at DBS Bank in Singapore.

The loan market was recently hit by higher funding costs and tightened liquidity issues and many syndicated loans face challenges.

In RIL's case, the challenges included that this is the third large-scale fundraising for the company within nine months. Additionally, market conditions were volatile and many active lenders such as Taiwanese banks were reaching their internal limits for Indian corporates.

Despite difficult market conditions, RIL managed to get the first 18 banks to fully underwrite its facility as mandated lead arrangers before general syndication. At the general syndication stage, 13 other banks joined the facility, raising more than $220 million.

The 18 MLAs and bookrunners are: ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays Capital, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, DBS Bank, DnB NOR Bank, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mizuho Corporate Bank, RBS, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

The 13 who joined in general syndication are lead arrangers DZ Bank and Westpac Banking Corp; co-arrangers Norinchukin Bank, Sumitomo Trust & Banking and UOB; and eight lead managers: Banca Monte dei Pasci, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Chinatrust Commercial Bank, Export-Import Bank of Taiwan, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Jih Sun International Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank and Taiwan Cooperative Commercial Bank.

UOB and Westpac are both newcomers, while Banca Monte dei Pasci, DZ, Jih Sun, Norinchukin and Sumitomo Trust rejoined after an absence of three to four years.

DEEP RELATIONSHIPS

"RIL is a responsible borrower who focuses on relationship building," Boey said. "They work hard to make banks more comfortable with the credit and the overall relationship with ancillary businesses, hence the typically successful response from the bank market."

Bank of America Merrill Lynch's director of loan syndications, Ashish Sharma, agreed.

"Reliance is a seasoned and sophisticated borrower and has longstanding banking relationships that can anchor a deal."

Sharma said that the borrower's scale and scope of operations have increased significantly.

"This latest transaction reflects the quality of the credit and there are no issues in finding lenders looking to participate."

DEAL TERMS

The bullet loan pays a margin of 150 basis points over Libor, a 5-basis-point increase from a five-year tranche of the borrower's $1 billion loan in August 2010.

Banks are invited to join at three ticket levels. Banks committing $30 million or more receive an all-in of 174 basis points via a fee of 120 basis points and the title of lead arranger.

Banks committing $20-29 million receive an all-in of 171 basis points via a fee of 105 basis points and the title of co-arranger. Banks committing $10-19 million receive an all-in of 168 basis points via a fee of 90 basis points and the title of lead manager.

All of the MLAs hold $47.753 million each, except for BBVA which holds $60.63 million. Lead arrangers DZ and Westpac hold $43 million and $30 million respectively.

All three co-arrangers hold $20 million each. The lead managers hold $10 million each, except for Mega and Chinatrust which hold $15 million and $11 million respectively.

LAST TWO DEALS

In January this year, RIL guaranteed a $1.5 billion two-tranche term loan for Infotel Broadband Services Pte Ltd. That facility, with a five-year and a five and a half-year tranche, was pre-funded by a 17-bank MLA group and had an additional nine banks joining in general syndication.

In August 2010, RIL itself borrowed a $1 billion two-tranche term loan with a five and seven-year tranche. This loan was anchored by a 14-bank MLA group and added another 17 banks in general syndication, attracting $307 million. The five-year tranche offered a top-level all-in of 171.5 basis points via a margin of 145 basis points over Libor, while the seven-year tranche offered an all-in of 192 basis points via a margin of 170 basis points over Libor.

(Reporting by Jacqueline Poh; Editing by Matt Driskill)