By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Nov 9 A Dubai-based private investor has
been fined a record $9.6 million for manipulating the securities
of Indian refining giant Reliance Industries on the
London Stock Exchange as the UK regulator stretches overseas to
curb market abuse.
Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on
Wednesday it had slapped the penalty on Rameshkumar Goenka for
artificially inflating the closing price of Reliance GDRs in
2010 to avoid crystallising losses on a structured product.
The fine is more than twice the size of the FSA's previous
record penalty on an individual -- a 2.8 million pounds ($4.5
million) fine on former broker Simon Eagle for market abuse last
year -- as it was calculated under a new penalty regime.
"The impact of such behaviour goes far beyond one
counterparty," said Tracey McDermott, the FSA's acting director
of enforcement and financial crime.
"Market confidence will suffer if participants cannot be
satisfied that the price of quoted securities reflects the
proper interplay of supply and demand."
Goenka was attempting to avoid a $3.1 million loss on an
over-the-counter structured product that matured on Oct. 18,
2010. The pay-out was dependent on the Reliance closing price on
that day.
He arranged for a series of substantial and carefully timed
orders to be placed in the final seconds of the LSE's closing
auction to push up the price of the securities, the FSA said.
An unnamed bank, which was the counterparty to the
structured product, promptly paid Goenka the $3.1 million.
Goenka had planned a similar scam in relation to a separate
structured product in April 2010 but the FSA said no actual
trading took place "due to events beyond his control".
"Overseas traders have for too long been beyond the FSA's
remit," said Simon Morris, financial services partner with UK
law firm CMS Cameron McKenna. "But the City (of London) will
welcome today's announcement as demonstrating that the FSA
really can reach as far as it needs to fight market abuse."
Harvey Knight, a partner at UK law firm Withers and an
ex-FSA senior lawyer, noted that this was "a real statement of
intent by the FSA".
"In the wake of the financial crisis, the FSA has
increasingly directed its attention against individuals rather
than institutions," he said. "This underlines... just how tough
a stance the regulator is prepared to take against them."
Goenka was fined $6.4 million plus a restitution of $3.1
million, which the FSA said it would pass on to the bank
involved. The final penalty includes a 30 percent discount for
settling with the regulator at an early stage.
($1=0.622 British pounds)
