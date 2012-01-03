Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Jan 3 India's Reliance Industries Ltd said on Tuesday a unit has agreed to fund the owners of media firms Network18 Media and Investments and TV18 Broadcast Ltd to help them subscribe to a rights issue.
TV18 earlier said its board had approved issue of shares on rights basis for up to 27 billion rupees ($508.4 million). ($1 = 53.1050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)