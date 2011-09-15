MUMBAI, Sept 15 Indian energy major Reliance Industries is currently producing 44 mscmd (million standard cubic metres a day) gas from its key D6 block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, the upstream regulator said on Thursday.

"It's around 44 (mscmd)," Director General of Hydrocarbons S.K. Srivastava told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference, when asked about the current output from the Reliance block, off India's east coast.

Reliance, controlled by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has been under fire in recent months from the regulator, investors and analysts over slowing gas output from its main KG D6 block.

The production figure is much lower than the 60 mscmd it produced a year earlier, and far off the planned peak capacity of 80 mscmd.

Earlier this year, Reliance sold a 30 percent stake in 21 oil and gas blocks, some in the KG basin, to BP in a $7.2 billion deal, in part to benefit from BP's expertise in deep-water exploration. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; editing by Malini Menon)